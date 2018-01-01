New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Sources: With teams discussing parameters, here's how a Mets/Mariners Robinson Cano trade would look

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 9m

Rival officials see the Mariners in a tough spot, needing to move Cano and finding few trade partners. The Mets are interested, and Cano, who holds a no-trade clause, was once represented by none other than Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen.

Tweets