New York Mets

Fox Sports
8c4cc9cb9f5c4cd59f999df4c6a9407f-1.vresize.1200.630.high.45

Riggleman knows he may be viewed as Mets' manager in waiting

by: AP Fox Sports 2m

Bench coach Jim Riggleman knows he may be viewed as manager in waiting if Callaway is fired

Tweets