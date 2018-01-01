New York Mets

Mets' Riggleman: Not thinking of being manager

by: ESPN.com ESPN New York: Mets Blog 19m

Newly hired New York Mets' bench coach Jim Riggleman said perception that he's a manager in waiting should Mickey Callaway be fired will get "out of the way real quick" by the way the team works in spring training.

