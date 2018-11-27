New York Mets

Mickey Watch Watch: Riggleman knows he’s seen as Mets manager in waiting

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 15m

For newer readers, a Mickey Watch Watch watches to see what others are saying about a possible Mickey Watch. Today, ESPN has an article about the new Coach De Banca (that’s what @losmets called him) Jim Riggleman who totally doesn’t want to be the Mets...

