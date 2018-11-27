New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New Mets bench coach Jim Riggleman excited to work for (and get to know) manager Mickey Callaway - NY Daily News
by: Eric Barrow — NY Daily News 7m
Sounds like a shotgun wedding was held at Citi Field this week.
Tweets
-
The #Mets came in with the old and the new on Tuesday as they introduced veteran manager Jim Riggleman as their new… https://t.co/yqX2f5y1VZBlogger / Podcaster
-
Lol ok no top prospect but let’s make a deal - get lost with this fruitless exerciseInside Syndergaard trade talks: Padres said no on Tatis Jr https://t.co/bqAaiGApmuBlogger / Podcaster
-
Remember you can never have too much depth. Jeff McNeil would be an excellence insurance policy. Depth is always im… https://t.co/2pUFKWLXIfBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @CoreyBrockMLB: @DanTonkin @mikemayerMMO Can the answer be "both" ...Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @GMBVW: I want to congratulate both the Frazier and d’Arnaud families on the new additions to their families this fall. Wel… https://t.co/YmaKR184FCBlogger / Podcaster
-
Had a follow up at doctors today-have lost 22 pounds and my sugar levels are now normal as is blood pressure--… https://t.co/JcUswQwp7KBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets