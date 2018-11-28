New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB hot stove: Making sense of Robinson Cano rumors as the Mariners and Mets continue to talk - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 8m
The Mets are reportedly hoping to nab a player like Edwin Diaz or Mitch Haniger in a potential trade
Tweets
-
RT @RealGernBlnsten: @mikemayerMMO I have a better idea. Don't trade Syndergaard.Blogger / Podcaster
-
YeeshAmong the names that has been discussed if the Mets trade Syndergaard and need another starting pitcher: Gio Gonzal… https://t.co/CKBLqPffXFBlogger / Podcaster
-
(Just replace Vargas)Among the names that has been discussed if the Mets trade Syndergaard and need another starting pitcher: Gio Gonzal… https://t.co/CKBLqPffXFMinors
-
Among the names that has been discussed if the Mets trade Syndergaard and need another starting pitcher: Gio Gonzal… https://t.co/CKBLqPffXFBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @mlb_agent: @mikemayerMMO He posted 3.2 bWAR in 80 games and his slash line was on par with his career average.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JamesKratch: Rutgers safety Saquan Hampton and punter Adam Korsak were unanimous (coaches and media) All-Big Ten honorable menti… https://t.co/B2enK5Cso1TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets