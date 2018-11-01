New York Mets

Double G Sports
Gettyimages-484278725-2-400x240

Why The Mets Should Say CaNo Thank You To The Mariners

by: Nicholas Durst Double G Sports 9m

Rumors are swirling that Seattle Mariners General Manager, Jerry Dipoto has been in contact with New York Mets General Manager, Brodie Van Wagenen about a potential trade which would send Robinson Cano to the Mets. It would not be a smart decision by Van.

Tweets