New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets have interest in Gio Gonzalez
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 43m
The New York Mets have interest in a starting pitcher in the case they actually trade Noah Syndergaard. According to New York Post Mets reporter Mike Puma, the Mets have discussed Gio Gonzalez. Among the names that has been discussed if the Mets trade...
Tweets
-
If Matt Harvey did this: Mets’ Nimmo adopts puppy https://t.co/F21OTf2jubBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ChrisRocco5: @auttiehall @RisingAppleBlog I’d say Cano (-10 mil annually) and Edwin Diaz for Jay Bruce, Dom Smith, and Andres Gimenez.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The #Knicks hit a bump in the road https://t.co/iYRnSSbcc9Blogger / Podcaster
-
Is Johan Santana the best Mets pitcher of the 2010s? Maybe. https://t.co/e9MR6IVyH3Blogger / Podcaster
-
LJ Figueroa helped power @StJohnsBBall to a rout of Maryland Eastern Shore and a 6-0 record for the first time sinc… https://t.co/01xLSl9YsiBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Redskins claimed Reuben Foster after he was released by the 49ers for a domestic violence arrest https://t.co/hKMjiOu06nBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets