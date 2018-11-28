New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_10838227

Robby Cano? Who The Hell Knows!

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 7m

I remember clearly when Robinson Cano was a free agent after the 2013 season. Somebody had photoshopped Cano in a Mets hat, and we all laughed because we knew that at the age of 31 and coming off a…

Tweets