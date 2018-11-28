New York Mets

The Mets Police
81m7exh58sl._ac_ul320_sr182320_

Mets Police Morning Laziness: local Mets blogger infected with The Virus

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

I feel like I am the GM of the Mets because I still have…. The Virus!  I cannot shake this thing and I am in a spiral down of being worse and worse.  Very Mets like all around. So with that I can’t bring the usual the vim and vigor this morning. SLACKISH.

Tweets