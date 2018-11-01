New York Mets

Talkin’ Mets: Should the Mets Acquire Robinson Cano?

by: Mike Silva Mets Merized Online 8m

Listen to another "short" podcast as I discuss the rumors regarding the Mets and Robinson Cano.  Hear me tell you why I initially didn't like the idea, but warmed up to it after further analysis.

