New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Sherman: Mariners Willing to Dangle Diaz to Move Cano
by: Dilip Sridhar — Mets Merized Online 2m
The Mariners have been tearing down their roster. They dealt Mike Zunino and James Paxton in recent weeks and Jean Segura's name has been bandied about. It appears though the Mariners want their n
Tweets
-
This is good stuff by @JLEdwardsIII on the unlikely Michigan reunion in Detroit last night between Tim Hardaway Jr.… https://t.co/IJoIeGPAdaBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @BobGlauber: Looking forward to this event next Wednesday evening at @FoleysNY to chat with @GaryMyersNY @XNYDNHankGola and… https://t.co/X0sHkwmDWVBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @XNYDNHankGola: Should be a lot of fun, especially with @judybattista wearing the zebra stripes. https://t.co/wPjqZ3x7i1Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MikeVorkunov: Trey Burke is very smart about how he uses his body on mid-range shots. The Knicks PG is a physical mid-range shoot… https://t.co/wDjGiGSz4GBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ConorOrr: On this Giving Tuesday, I'd suggest taking some time to learn about the Greater Newark Holiday Fund. A charity clos… https://t.co/L12x7hkYUjBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Jacob_Resnick: Me looking at all of these #Mets trade rumors likeBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets