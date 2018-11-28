New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2014-06-17-at-10.41.37-pm

Wally Backman named manager!!!! Of the Long Island Ducks

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Hey this is cool and interesting.  I love the Ducks. Introducing the manager of your 2019 Long Island Ducks: Wally Backman! The 1986 World Series Champion brings 14 years of @MLB playing experience and a 20-year managerial career in professional baseball.

Tweets