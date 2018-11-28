New York Mets
Wally Backman is finally a manager in New York
by: Justin Terranova — New York Post 12m
Wally Backman is coming back to New York. The Long Island Ducks announced on Wednesday that Backman would be their next manager. “I’m excited to join the Ducks knowing the professionalism of the
