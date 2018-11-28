New York Mets

The Mets Police
Ra-dickey-blue-mets-uniform

Is R.A. Dickey the best Mets pitcher of the 2010s? Maybe.

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 18m

Is R.A. Dickey the best Mets pitcher of the 2010s?  Maybe. The memory gets foggy after a while.  Looking up his stats, I’m reminded that Dickey was only here for three seasons.  (Thanks Ultimate Mets Database!) One of those seasons was a pesky 8-13,...

Tweets