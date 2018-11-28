New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-07-07-at-6.45.43-pm

If Matt Harvey did this: Mets’ Nimmo plugs clothing store on social media

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 47m

Man, Nimmo is on a “if Matt Harvey did this” tear!   Can you imagine what would happen if Matt Harvey used his social media account to plug his clothes shopping escapades instead of watching game films or working out all day? Thanks to Rothman’s for...

Tweets