New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets trade rumors with Robinson Cano could affect Jeff McNeil's role in 2019
by: Matt Ehalt, MLB writer — North Jersey 10m
Jeff McNeil is currently penciled in as the Mets' second baseman, but the team has talked to Seattle about a Robinson Cano trade.
Tweets
-
Mets now have 3 former GMs in the front office (Amaro Jr., Baird and Minaya) and Ricco (if he stays) has experience.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
If Francesa wants to hold off Kay, he may need some help from the hosts he kicked out of his time slot https://t.co/gwTiL9C5PeBlogger / Podcaster
-
New assistant GM Allard Baird in a statement: “I’m thrilled to join the Mets and am ready for this opportunity to h… https://t.co/69RNSyTfujBlogger / Podcaster
-
Here is a good Wikipedia page for killing the rest of your workday https://t.co/3p34v809GvTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @ihatehataz: @OGTedBerg I helped campaign for Angie! I couldn't be happier my district is no longer represented by that dickbag… https://t.co/BiDBVfJUkGTV / Radio Personality
-
Getting Seattle’s closer. Such a deal would check a lot of the boxes. Even if it means giving up a good prospect.@michaelgbaron Hey Michael - what moves the needle for you on the Cano potential trade?Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets