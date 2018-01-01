New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Analyzing the Shift From Player Agent to Team Exec
by: Sports Illustrated — Yahoo Sports 7m
Making the move from representing players to becoming a team executive is becoming more common for agents across all sports—take, for example, former MLB agent Brodie Van Wagenen, who was just named the new GM of the New York Mets.
Tweets
-
Come hang with @EricLeGrand52 & @RayLucas06 and I. Subscribe to the You Tube channel. #RFootball Eric LeGrand Vlog… https://t.co/lhef7nhjZyTV / Radio Personality
-
Ángel Pagán hit an inside-the-park and traditional home run in the same game in 2009. Nine years later,… https://t.co/kOuPy79goKOfficial Team Account
-
Baker Mayfield has no plans on stopping https://t.co/jqQ1Y45w9iBlogger / Podcaster
-
A+@NYPost_Mets @Buster_ESPN If you served chili to Chili Davis and you were worried it might be a little cold, could… https://t.co/9GelPpgchWBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The left-handed hitter had a .794 OPS in Triple-A last year. Has played RF, LF and 1B.Source: #Mets have signed OF Dario Pizzano to a minor league contract. He became a free agent earlier this month af… https://t.co/SyoZKYaciwBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Jacob_Resnick: Source: #Mets have signed OF Dario Pizzano to a minor league contract. He became a free agent earlier this month af… https://t.co/SyoZKYaciwMinors
- More Mets Tweets