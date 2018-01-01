New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
27fd4f6732b57fa78824f19d6c768cd6

Analyzing the Shift From Player Agent to Team Exec

by: Sports Illustrated Yahoo Sports 7m

Making the move from representing players to becoming a team executive is becoming more common for agents across all sports—take, for example, former MLB agent Brodie Van Wagenen, who was just named the new GM of the New York Mets.

Tweets