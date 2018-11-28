New York Mets

New York Post
Jeff-mcneil-mets-robinson-cano-trade

Jeff McNeil not letting Cano chatter change offseason plans

by: Mike Puma New York Post 7m

Jeff McNeil likely will be the Mets’ starting second baseman in 2019, unless a splash occurs this winter that changes the blueprint. With the Mariners looking to unload Robinson Cano and a

Tweets