New York Mets

The Mets Police
Ikezombie

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Noah Syndergaard was still a Met when I wrote this at 2:47am

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Today is Day 15 of the Mets not trading Noah Syndergaard. At some point isn’t leaving the rumors out there detrimental?  At some point won’t Noah, like any normal human, feel unloved and actually want to leave the club? It is 2:53am.  I have not slept in.

Tweets