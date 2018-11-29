New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_9875753-e1543477502425

Mets Hire Man Who Can't Coach Millennials ... To Coach Millennials

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 15m

The Mets, who were second to last in the N.L. in hits in 2017, hired a new hitting coach, who worked for the team who led the N.L. in hits last season. His name is Charles Theodore Davis. You know …

Tweets