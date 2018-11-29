New York Mets

New York Post
Canodiaz

Mets emerging as favorites for Robinson Cano, Edwin Diaz

by: Post Sports Desk New York Post 9m

Brodie Van Waganen looks poised to make his first big splash as Mets general manager. The Mets and Mariners have made momentum towards a trade that would send Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to Flushing,

Tweets