New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
There is momentum toward a trade that would bring Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to Mets
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 6m
The Mets are continuing their aggressive trade pursuit of Seattle second baseman Robinson Cano and closer Edwin Diaz, according to major league sources, and the sides are deep in talks on Thursday.
Tweets
-
There’s no way #Mets should have to burn Kelenic in a Cano/Diaz trade. Not for the contract they’re taking on.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @SNYtv: when you see Jeff McNeil's name come up in trade rumorsBlogger / Podcaster
-
yes⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀… https://t.co/ryLIvm5oppBlogger / Podcaster
-
Talk about a GREAT night to host my first Hot Stove show of the off-season. Just the thought of seeing… https://t.co/tDilHzqb9zTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @RockersBaseball: We are very excited to have Frank (and you!) as part of family! It only makes us better and we can’t wait to see th… https://t.co/JFOpwWOKE0Minors
-
Mets 40-man roster back to 38.The Reds have announced they've claimed Jordan Patterson off waivers from the Mets. The Mets recently claimed 1B/… https://t.co/yRnzcfW46xBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets