New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB trade rumors: Mets, Mariners have ‘significant momentum’ toward Robinson Cano, Edwin Diaz trade
by: Patrick Karraker — SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 3m
The Mets appear to have a good shot at acquiring a six-time All-Star infielder and baseball’s most dominant closer.
Tweets
-
There’s no way #Mets should have to burn Kelenic in a Cano/Diaz trade. Not for the contract they’re taking on.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @SNYtv: when you see Jeff McNeil's name come up in trade rumorsBlogger / Podcaster
-
yes⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀… https://t.co/ryLIvm5oppBlogger / Podcaster
-
Talk about a GREAT night to host my first Hot Stove show of the off-season. Just the thought of seeing… https://t.co/tDilHzqb9zTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @RockersBaseball: We are very excited to have Frank (and you!) as part of family! It only makes us better and we can’t wait to see th… https://t.co/JFOpwWOKE0Minors
-
Mets 40-man roster back to 38.The Reds have announced they've claimed Jordan Patterson off waivers from the Mets. The Mets recently claimed 1B/… https://t.co/yRnzcfW46xBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets