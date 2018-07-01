New York Mets

Mets Merized
Noah-s-560x373

Report: Mets Motivated to Trade Syndergaard

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 4m

Kiley McDaniel of FanGraphs is reporting that the New York Mets are motivated to trade starter Noah Syndergaard, with the expectation that he will be dealt this winter.McDaniel also states tha

Tweets