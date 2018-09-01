New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jeff-mcneil-2-560x373

Reports: Along with First-Rounders, McNeil on Mariners’ Radar

by: Jack Hendon Mets Merized Online 24m

 As momentum picks up around a potential Mets-Mariners trade that would net both Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz, a new name has emerged as a target for Seattle. According to Jonathan Mayo

Tweets