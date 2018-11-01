New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jordan-patterson-560x373

Reds Claim Jordan Patterson Off Waivers From Mets

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 1m

The Cincinatti Reds announced they've claimed first baseman/outfielder Jordan Patterson off waivers from the New York Mets.Patterson, 26, had been claimed off waivers by the Mets from the Colo

Tweets