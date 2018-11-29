New York Mets

The New York Times
Mets Bulk Up Front Office With Another Former G.M.

by: JAMES WAGNER NY Times 32m

Allard Baird, the former Kansas City general manager, and the analytics executive Adam Guttridge are the latest hires of the new G.M. Brodie Van Wagenen.

