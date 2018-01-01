New York Mets

Report: Possible Mets Trade for Mariners' Robinson Cano, Edwin Diaz has 'Significant Momentum'

by: Sports Illustrated Yahoo Sports 18m

The Mets are nearing a trade to acquire Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz from the Mariners, reports Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan.

