Mets trade for Robinson Cano, Edwin Diaz nearing finish line
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 1m
Here's what's true about the Mets and Robinson Cano/Edwin Diaz trade talks as of mid-afternoon Thursday.
-
RT @WigsZone: please not mcneil please not mcneil please not mcneil please not mcneilBlogger / Podcaster
-
#NothingBreaksLikeAHeart these Jeff McNeil trade rumors #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Deal is close per a source. Mets are informing people in the deal of its possibility.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Is Andrew Miller a Mets match? #LGM https://t.co/qj2DgGkM6gBlogger / Podcaster
-
Premature but can Edwin Diaz handle the pressure? #LGM https://t.co/YfzZnPg2BTBlogger / Podcaster
-
Said earlier today, say it again, no matter WHAT this deal looks like, #Mets winter and progress are TBD by set of moves in total, not oneTV / Radio Personality
