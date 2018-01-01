New York Mets

Reports: Mets closing in on deal for Cano, Diaz

by: David Schoenfield ESPN New York: Mets Blog 10m

The Mets are close to a deal with the Seattle Mariners that would send Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to New York in exchange for prospects, according to reports.

