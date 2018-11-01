New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Report: Mets, Mariners Blockbuster Expected to be Finalized on Friday
by: Jack Hendon — Mets Merized Online 8m
Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports is reporting that the most recent deal discussed between the Mets and Mariners has Anthony Swarzak and Jay Bruce both included to offset the money of Robinson Cano's co
Tweets
-
The #Mets are near a deal for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz If you still can't sleep, here's everything we know rig… https://t.co/n80AV9THgmNewspaper / Magazine
-
https://t.co/Xpp4xcP2zb Van Wagenen promised to be bold and unafraid. This 1st potential trade for Cano/Diaz would… https://t.co/QJbhigTZGDBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Will be hopping on with the one and only @john_jastremski on WFAN tonight to give my thoughts on the proposed deal.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @OmarMinayaFan: I swear to God if the Mets give up McNeil for Cano I’m gonna burn CitiField to the **** ground* *hello law endo… https://t.co/UTukEnSQXLBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @The7Line: Nobody knows what Jarred Kelenic will turn in to, but the ceiling is high. Would like to see him move through the M… https://t.co/3NoNWhM2JTMinors
-
Have to say: It's interesting how Mets fans seem to really oppose this trade as long as Kelenic is in it. And I can't say I blame you/them.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets