Report: Mets, Mariners expected to reach blockbuster involving Cano, Diaz

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 21m

The New York Mets and Seattle Mariners are closing in on a deal that would send Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz to New York in exchange for Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak, and at least two top prospects, sources told Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports.The trade is...

