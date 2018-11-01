New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets, Giants Among Teams to Check in on Realmuto
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 6m
According to Jon Heyman of Fancred Sports, both the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants have checked in on a possible trade in recent weeks for Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto.The majority o
Tweets
-
The #Mets are near a deal for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz If you still can't sleep, here's everything we know rig… https://t.co/n80AV9THgmNewspaper / Magazine
-
https://t.co/Xpp4xcP2zb Van Wagenen promised to be bold and unafraid. This 1st potential trade for Cano/Diaz would… https://t.co/QJbhigTZGDBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Will be hopping on with the one and only @john_jastremski on WFAN tonight to give my thoughts on the proposed deal.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @OmarMinayaFan: I swear to God if the Mets give up McNeil for Cano I’m gonna burn CitiField to the **** ground* *hello law endo… https://t.co/UTukEnSQXLBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @The7Line: Nobody knows what Jarred Kelenic will turn in to, but the ceiling is high. Would like to see him move through the M… https://t.co/3NoNWhM2JTMinors
-
Have to say: It's interesting how Mets fans seem to really oppose this trade as long as Kelenic is in it. And I can't say I blame you/them.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets