Details of major Mets-Mariners Cano, Diaz trade revealed
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 7m
The New York Mets and Seattle Mariners are closing in on a trade that will send All-Star Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano to the Mets for two players and several prospects. The deal has not been consummated, but is said to be close to being official....
