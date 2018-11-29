New York Mets
Brodie Van Wagenen not scared of making unpopular deal
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 2m
Brodie Van Wagenen insisted he would be bold and unafraid in his quest to make the Mets winners in 2019 and into the future. And in what was moving closer to his first major player transaction since
UPDATE: #Mets on brink of acquiring Cano and Diaz, Bruce, Swarzak and top prospects would go to Mariners https://t.co/UT2AqEZME6Blogger / Podcaster
RT @snykraus: Great point just now on @SNYtv Mets Hot Stove by @Jim_Duquette. If the Mets are considering trading Kelenic, why no… https://t.co/khLI7NWBTeBlogger / Podcaster
"“I’ve hated the 3 for 20 years." https://t.co/AgnyaCDSccBlogger / Podcaster
1/OK because I have too much adrenaline now I figure I will try to think along with the #Mets here. I would not hav… https://t.co/oeupEUU67GBeat Writer / Columnist
Mets Emerging As Frontrunner To Land Cano, Which Is Not Good News via @forbes https://t.co/blhqju5mdMBlogger / Podcaster
No one's given me a clue how much #Mariners are eating of Cano. But they're taking on $37M in Bruce/Swarzak. My bet… https://t.co/pC2gDeAi3uBeat Writer / Columnist
