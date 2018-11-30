New York Mets
Sources: Mets close to deal for Cano, Diaz
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 12s
NEW YORK -- In his introductory press conference as Mets general manager, Brodie Van Wagenen promised creativity and aggression in his quest to rejuvenate the roster. He is close to making good on those words with a franchise-altering trade. The Mets and.
UPDATE: #Mets on brink of acquiring Cano and Diaz, Bruce, Swarzak and top prospects would go to Mariners https://t.co/UT2AqEZME6Blogger / Podcaster
RT @snykraus: Great point just now on @SNYtv Mets Hot Stove by @Jim_Duquette. If the Mets are considering trading Kelenic, why no… https://t.co/khLI7NWBTeBlogger / Podcaster
"“I’ve hated the 3 for 20 years." https://t.co/AgnyaCDSccBlogger / Podcaster
1/OK because I have too much adrenaline now I figure I will try to think along with the #Mets here. I would not hav… https://t.co/oeupEUU67GBeat Writer / Columnist
Mets Emerging As Frontrunner To Land Cano, Which Is Not Good News via @forbes https://t.co/blhqju5mdMBlogger / Podcaster
No one's given me a clue how much #Mariners are eating of Cano. But they're taking on $37M in Bruce/Swarzak. My bet… https://t.co/pC2gDeAi3uBeat Writer / Columnist
