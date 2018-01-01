New York Mets

Big League Stew
10dbc90aa385aa751eacf4ee324434f7

Why the Mets' proposed trade for Robinson Canó and Edwin Díaz makes sense, and doesn't deserve scorn

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 17m

Robinson Cano might be in a Mets jersey sooner rather than later. It’s just that as the sabermetric revolution’s tentacles have enveloped the game, they’ve squeezed out of it the acceptance of a particular kind of risk – the sort of which the New York...

Tweets