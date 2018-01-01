New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Why the Mets' proposed trade for Robinson Canó and Edwin Díaz makes sense, and doesn't deserve scorn
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 17m
Robinson Cano might be in a Mets jersey sooner rather than later. It’s just that as the sabermetric revolution’s tentacles have enveloped the game, they’ve squeezed out of it the acceptance of a particular kind of risk – the sort of which the New York...
Tweets
-
Why Greg McElroy thinks Clemson could beat Alabama https://t.co/VFzspUIHSABlogger / Podcaster
-
ESPN's Fran Fraschilla loves college hoops so much that he was willing to stay in a seedy hotel https://t.co/IqJjDnp1TRBlogger / Podcaster
-
What the early season can tell college hoop handicappers https://t.co/OuF1OsESDQBlogger / Podcaster
-
Spencer Dinwiddie talks about whether he'll get an extension https://t.co/vdZTfb8gG2Blogger / Podcaster
-
This bout is more than just a homecoming for Chris Algieri https://t.co/2PX5owm2nKBlogger / Podcaster
-
I've been pretty stunned at the negative reaction to the Mets' proposed Edwin Díaz-Robinson Canó trade for one reas… https://t.co/1qZUQhjZX6Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets