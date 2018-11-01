New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
A true homecoming – Dilson Herrera returns to the Mets
by: Daniel Yanofsky — Double G Sports 8m
Herrera, who played for the Mets from 2014-2015, was a key piece in landing Jay Bruce.
Tweets
-
RT @jaseidler: is this the first trade in baseball history where both teams are clearly primarily motivated by being cheap in just… https://t.co/PdbcFk5dWaBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @CityCynic: @mikemayerMMOBlogger / Podcaster
-
Brodie Van Wagenen's hiring even surprised the new executive the #Mets just hired https://t.co/N9oN7Uhz0GBlogger / Podcaster
-
Take the Steelers in this spot https://t.co/YpbMyUfRpHBlogger / Podcaster
-
Why Greg McElroy thinks Clemson could beat Alabama https://t.co/VFzspUIHSABlogger / Podcaster
-
ESPN's Fran Fraschilla loves college hoops so much that he was willing to stay in a seedy hotel https://t.co/IqJjDnp1TRBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets