Mets Police Morning Laziness: Wags set to make first Big Mistake with Cano deal, and what does he know about Thor?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 10m
Someone is getting a big hug in Spring Training…..sorry, not you Dicomo. https://t.co/jVKU6r9ApR — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) November 29, 2018 Today is Day 16 of Noah Syndergaard not being traded. So yesterday on twitter I floated of of my...
RT @AnthonyDiComo: The Mets don't anticipate having a final answer on their Robinson Cano/Edwin Diaz trade, which remains close, today…
If true this is significant.Rosenthal also said the Mariners could eat as much as 60m on the Cano deal. That would mean Mets only have to pay 12m a year for Cano.
New Post: Reports: Mets, Mariners Deal Not Expected to Be Announced Today https://t.co/ajp5Woydya #Mets #LGM
The "the Mets could've just gotten a reliever on the FA market instead of trading for Diaz" crew needs to explain e…
Buster's Buzz: Mets on verge of potentially reckless deal. Here's a better Plan B https://t.co/mEEfg93G1p
It's Nov. 30.
