New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets_2017-may-31-e1543155588946

Mets Police Morning Laziness: Wags set to make first Big Mistake with Cano deal, and what does he know about Thor?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 10m

Someone is getting a big hug in Spring Training…..sorry, not you Dicomo. https://t.co/jVKU6r9ApR — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) November 29, 2018 Today is Day 16 of Noah Syndergaard not being traded. So yesterday on twitter I floated of of my...

Tweets