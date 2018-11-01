New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Reports: Mets, Mariners Deal Not Expected to Be Announced Today
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 9m
According to Jon Heyman of FanCred, David Lennon of Newsday and Andy Martino of SNY TV there isn't expected to be an official announcement on Friday of the blockbuster trade between the New York
Tweets
-
New Post: Mets Still Showing Interest in Yan Gomes https://t.co/ISEQMbQK2o #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Seems the only way this pays off for the Mets is if they reach the World Series the next two years. I say two since… https://t.co/1PqfF2eY0NBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Agreed but just because the industry says there is one way to do things doesn’t mean it’s the only way. Baseball gr…At a time when the industry values young players and the top teams are buying prospects, the Mets are doing the exa… https://t.co/6NxBA3tR9bBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jeffpaternostro: Overnight apparently Kelenic turned into Eloy Jimenez.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @craigcalcaterra: "The Mets should not trade for Diaz! There are elite relievers available on the free agent market!" Also: https://t.co/sVB9dY9tHQBlogger / Podcaster
-
Here's my two cents since the money doesn't really sway me: I don't like the deal because Kelenic is in it. I don'… https://t.co/PZ3N8fFrRhBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets