New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Source: Mariners would send Mets $60 million in Robinson Cano trade

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 10m

While the Mets would take on Robinson Cano's large contract in the seven-player blockbuster trade with the Mariners, a source said Seattle would send the Mets $60 million as well.

Tweets