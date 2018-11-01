New York Mets

Mets Still Showing Interest in Yan Gomes

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 4m

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers have shown interest in trading for Cleveland Indians' catcher Yan Gomes.Gomes, 31, hit .266/.313/.449 with 16

