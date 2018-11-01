New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Still Showing Interest in Yan Gomes
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 4m
According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers have shown interest in trading for Cleveland Indians' catcher Yan Gomes.Gomes, 31, hit .266/.313/.449 with 16
Tweets
-
New Post: Baseball America Releases Updated Top Ten Mets Prospects https://t.co/tsmfK8xIJL #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AP: BREAKING: Officials issue tsunami warning for coastal areas of southern Alaska after earthquake.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Votando chipaaaaaaaaaaa brumm brummm@jordany023 ???? a prenderlo early cómo dice @taylormotter7 ?? VAMOS TOROS!!Player
-
Compadre tenga ? @Rsosa235 let go we can do it one a one play by play #AquiToSomosTorosPlayer
-
RT @mike_petriello: On a non-Cano note: Andrew McCutchen is also still really good! You should want him on your team, for multiple seas… https://t.co/MYIbvfF5HtBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Rsosa235: Hmmm ? que bueno es ganar!! Seguimos enfocados, un juego a la vez, vamos toros que esto se pone bueno!!!… https://t.co/0JCNHi8T0YPlayer
- More Mets Tweets