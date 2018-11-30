New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_11259688

Report: New York Mets, Seattle Mariners Still Working On Details of Mega Trade

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 13m

The mega deal that could see Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz heading to Flushing next year appears to be nearing the end. The New York Mets and Seattle Mariners have apparently settled on the framewor…

Tweets