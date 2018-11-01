New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Open%252bthread

OPEN THREAD - Proposed Seattle-Mets Trade

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 13m

So... As of right now, the deal would be: The Mets get 2B Robinson Cano, $60mil to reduce Cano's nut to $12mil/yr., and CL/RP Edwin ...

Tweets