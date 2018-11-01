New York Mets

Mets Merized
Robinson-cano-3-560x373

Baseball World Reacts to Mets, Mariners Potential Blockbuster

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Merized Online 1m

The baseball world was quick to pile up their reactions to the reported swap of Robinson Cano, Edwin Diaz, and cash to th Mets for Jay Bruce, Anthony Swarzak, Justin Dunn, Jarred Kelenic, and Gers

Tweets