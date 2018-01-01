New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Robinson Cano: What the NY Mets lineup would look like if they trade for him
by: Matt Ehalt, MLB writer — North Jersey 2m
Here's a preview of what the Mets lineup could look like next season if they acquire Robinson Cano.
Tweets
-
RT @AP: BREAKING: Officials issue tsunami warning for coastal areas of southern Alaska after earthquake.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Votando chipaaaaaaaaaaa brumm brummm@jordany023 ???? a prenderlo early cómo dice @taylormotter7 ?? VAMOS TOROS!!Player
-
Compadre tenga ? @Rsosa235 let go we can do it one a one play by play #AquiToSomosTorosPlayer
-
RT @mike_petriello: On a non-Cano note: Andrew McCutchen is also still really good! You should want him on your team, for multiple seas… https://t.co/MYIbvfF5HtBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Rsosa235: Hmmm ? que bueno es ganar!! Seguimos enfocados, un juego a la vez, vamos toros que esto se pone bueno!!!… https://t.co/0JCNHi8T0YPlayer
-
The Mets will be better in 2019 (and probably 2020, too) after Robinson Cano trade, but Jarred Kelenic move could h… https://t.co/MNAGhWzOvoTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets