Get to know All-Star closer Edwin Diaz, a main piece of Mets' Robinson Cano trade

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 9m

Sure, Robinson Cano is the more high-profile name in the blockbuster Mets-Mariners trade. But Edwin Diaz, the 24-year-old All-Star closer, is the real star the Mets received.

