New York Mets

Sports Illustrated
Cano-topper-dickey

Report: Mets acquire Robinson Canó, Edwin Díaz from Mariners | SI.com

by: Jack Dickey November 30, 2018 Sports Illustrated 8m

With a new general manager in charge, the Mets made their first big move by trading for second baseman Robinson Canó and closer Edwin Díaz. Does this mean things are changing in Flushing?

Tweets