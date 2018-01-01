New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets are 'optimistic' they can strike trade with Indians for C Yan Gomes
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 1m
The Mets may not have finalized with their Robinson Cano-Edwin Diaz trade just yet, but that doesn't mean they have stopped exploring more options to bolster their roster for 2019.
Tweets
-
This time, it's not a drill. Wilmer Flores is leaving the Mets for real: https://t.co/m8Zt3LcWWNBeat Writer / Columnist
-
With the non-tendering of Wilmer Flores, that leaves seven current Mets who were on the 2015 World Series roster:… https://t.co/vzWiRvfHv1Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @WayneRandazzo: Change can be uncomfortable. You just have to hope it comes with champagne on the other end of it. #MetsTV / Radio Personality
-
Family allegiances notwithstanding, Brian Cashman knows what will get the deal done with Patrick Corbin https://t.co/bynlomAxsVBlogger / Podcaster
-
Heard medical review not done yet on #Mets #Mariners deal, $ not presented yet to the Commish Office. Deal is still… https://t.co/0S7wOeiZrHBeat Writer / Columnist
-
May we offer anyone a hot beverage?We’ve non-tendered Wilmer Flores. #MetsTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets